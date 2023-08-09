Person shot and wounded by South Dakota trooper in Sturgis, authorities say

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting of a person by a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper in Sturgis, where a big annual motorcycle rally is underway. The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater confirmed that one person was shot by a trooper Wednesday morning, but said all officers were safe. It happened at a gas station just off Interstate 90. There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was shot. Initial statements from authorities did not say whether the incident might be connected with the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which draws hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the Black Hills city every year.

