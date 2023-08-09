India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi condemns the Modi government over violence in Manipur

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for its failure to control bloodshed in a remote northeastern state which he said has split into two. On Wednesday in Parliament, Gandhi said the army should have been able to restore peace within a day, but despite the presence of troops in Manipur, the violence has festered for over three months. More than 150 deaths have occurred in Manipur and over 50,000 people have fled in fear as clashes continue to erupt since early May. Gandhi is participating in the second day of a debate on a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the Modi government in the lower house of India’s Parliament.

