Two years after Olympics drama Belarus-born Tsimanouskaya to run for Poland in 3 track worlds events

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarus-born sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is set to represent her new country Poland in three events at the world championships this month. Her eligibility switch has been confirmed two years after her drama at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The Polish track federation says Tsimanouskaya is being selected for the 100 meters, 200 and 4×100 relay. The track and field worlds are held Aug. 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary. Tsimanouskaya has lived in Poland since Belarus team officials tried to remove her from Tokyo two years ago. The incident came during a crackdown on dissent by the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko.

