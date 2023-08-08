Friends gather in Philadelphia to remember O’Shae Sibley, killed in a confrontation over dancing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A funeral was held in Philadelphia for O’Shae Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station. Friends of the slain 28-year-old celebrated his life on Tuesday at a historic opera house in the city where Sibley grew up and performed before moving to New York to pursue his career as a dancer. Sibley’s friend Otis Pena called Sibley “a beacon of light.” Brooklyn prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old high school student with hate-motivated murder in Sibley’s death.

