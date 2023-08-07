WWE’s SummerSlam pulls in $7M in sponsorship revenue, up 23% from a year ago
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
WWE’s sponsorship revenue for SummerSlam rose 23% from a year ago to $7 million, the most for any event outside of WrestleMania. Sponsors for the event, which was headlined by Roman Reigns facing Jey Uso, included Slim Jim, C4 and Rocket Mortgage. SummerSlam, which took place Saturday in Detroit, also saw a strong surge in merchandise sales, which were up 60% from a record set in 2021. It was the best performance in company history for any premium live event outside of WrestleMania.