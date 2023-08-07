UN appeal judges toss out plan to set up procedure to hear evidence against Rwandan genocide suspect

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Appeals judges have thrown out a decision by a United Nations court to set up a procedure to hear evidence against an elderly Rwandan genocide suspect after he was declared unfit to face trial. Monday’s decision likely means that Félicien Kabuga’s trial, which started last year in The Hague, will never be completed. The appeals panel has acknowledged the decision will be a blow to victims and survivors of Rwanda’s genocide. Kabuga’s trial was halted in June because he has dementia and could not properly participate in the proceedings. He is accused of encouraging and bankrolling the mass killing of Rwanda’s Tutsi minority in 1994. The 100-day massacre left 800,000 dead.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.