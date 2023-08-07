Jeff Gunter, a dermatologist who was Trump’s ambassador to Iceland, is running for Nevada Senate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A dermatologist who was ambassador to Iceland during Donald Trump’s administration is running for U.S. Senate in Nevada. Dr. Jeff Gunter on Monday joined an increasingly crowded field of Republicans vying for first-term Democrat Jacky Rosen’s seat in one of the top 2024 Senate races. In a three-minute introductory video, Gunter presented himself as a loyal Trump supporter committed to furthering the former president’s movement. Gunter faces former state lawmaker Jim Marchant and retired Army captain Sam Brown in the GOP primary.

