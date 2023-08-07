Australian police charge 19 men with child sex abuse after FBI tips about dark web sharing

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Police have charged 19 men in Australia with child sex abuse offenses and rescued 13 children from further harm following FBI tips last year about an international online criminal network. Australian Federal Police Commander Helen Schneider said Tuesday two of the men had already been convicted and sentenced to long prison terms. She said most of the men charged were information technology professionals with a high degree of technical competence. The charges against them related to peer-to-peer sharing of video and images on the dark web. The men charged were 32 to 81 years old.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.