Arrest warrants issued for Alabama riverfront brawl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Arrest warrants have been issued in connection with a riverfront brawl in Montgomery, Alabama that drew nationwide attention after video showed a group of white people pummeling a Black riverboat worker, an exchange that sparked a massive fight. Montgomery police said Monday that there are currently four active warrants and that investigators are still reviewing footage. Police said Sunday that several people were detained and charges are pending. According to videos, Saturday’s melee appeared to begin when a Black crew member of a city-operated riverboat tried to get a pontoon boat moved. Video shows a white man shoved and punched the employee, and then several other white people joined in. Several Black passengers then confronted the group, sparking another brawl.

