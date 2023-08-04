Armed man who tried to enter a Jewish school in Tennessee fired at a construction worker, police say
By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man who attempted to enter a Jewish school with a gun fired shots at a construction worker there and later pointed his weapon at an officer before police wounded him on a residential street. Police say 33-year-old Joel Bowman went to Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South school in Memphis on Monday and tried to get inside, but he was denied entry. Police said that Bowman, who had attended the school, fired at a construction worker, who was not hit. Bowman then fired two more shots outside the school before driving away. Bowman was later shot by officers and was hospitalized in critical condition.