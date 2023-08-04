Greek authorities meet on migration as arrivals by land and sea are increasing

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government has met to try and find ways to improve coordination on migration. Friday’s meeting came as a group of 102 migrants crossed into Greece by land from Turkey, and other parts of the country saw a spike in arrivals by sea. The group detained in northeastern Greece, mostly Syrians and Iraqis including 53 children, was taken to an asylum-seeker registration center. At the other end of Greece, the coast guard said 49 migrants were rescued from a boat that had run out of fuel, following an alert from Italian authorities. And another 80 people were detained in three separate incidents after crossing from Turkey by boat. Six suspected smugglers were arrested.

