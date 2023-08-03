Family mistakenly held at gunpoint by Texas police say the stop traumatized the kids in the car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Black woman from Arkansas who was held at gunpoint along with three family members when Texas police wrongly suspected their car was stolen says she decided to speak out after seeing video from a passerby and realizing two officers had aimed firearms at her 13-year-old son while his hands were up. Demetria Heard said Thursday during a news conference in Little Rock that seeing the video “really broke me.” Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco have apologized and acknowledged that during the July 23 traffic stop, an officer misread the Dodge Charger’s license plate as the family left a hotel to go to a basketball tournament.

