Police were calling owner to shut down party when gunfire killed 1, wounded 17, chief says

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a shooting that killed one person and wounded 17 others early Sunday in a central Indiana city unfolded at a block party attended by hundreds of revelers as police were calling the venue’s owner to shut down the gathering. Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan said Monday that no arrests have been made in Sunday morning’s shooting, which killed 30-year-old Joseph E. Bonner III. He said police were not at the scene at the time of the shooting, but they were trying to call the business owner to end the block party when gunfire erupted. He says there were between 500 and 1,000 people in attendance.

