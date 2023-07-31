Organization of Islamic Cooperation mulls proposals to deal with Quran burning at emergency meeting

BEIRUT (AP) — Iraq’s foreign minister has called for the Organization for Islamic Cooperation to form a committee for talks with the European Union over its member countries permitting the desecration of the Quran and to enlist volunteers to file lawsuits to halt the practice. Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein also called on the United Nations to “take measures to prevent these incidents.” Hussein made his statements Monday during an emergency online meeting of foreign ministers from the Jeddah-based organization to discuss recent incidents in which the Islamic holy book was burned or otherwise defaced at officially permitted protests in Sweden and Denmark.

