New Hampshire beachgoers witness small plane crash into surf, flip in water

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — A small plane that crashed into the ocean just off a New Hampshire beach over the weekend flipped upside down when it hit the water before slowly rolling back into an upright position. The pilot of the single-engine Piper PA-18 plane that had been pulling a banner made his own way out of the aircraft after Saturday’s crash and was assisted ashore by Hampton Beach lifeguards. Police say he was not hurt. Beachgoer Tammy Nowlan says the plane first dropped the banner then slowly descended until it hit the water. The aircraft is registered to a local aerial advertising company. The cause is under investigation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.