Breakthrough in Long Island serial killings shines light on the many unsolved murders of sex workers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two women out for an afternoon walk outside Atlantic City found a body in a ditch and called police, who quickly found three more. That was 17 years before police arrested Rex Heuermann in New York this month. The 59-year-old architect who commuted from Long Island was charged with the murders of three of the four women whose remains were unearthed in suburban Gilgo Beach in 2010. There is no indication whether investigators suspect Heuermann in the killings in New Jersey. Sex workers in America are easy prey for serial killers. There have been clusters of sex workers murdered across the country and the world in recent decades and throughout history.

