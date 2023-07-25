Skip to Content
AP National News

FEC asked to investigate flower shop’s $500,000 contribution to super PAC backing Suarez’s 2024 bid

By
Published 4:10 PM

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A government watchdog group is asking federal regulators to investigate a $500,000 contribution to a super PAC backing Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s presidential bid by a shop selling artificial flowers. The nonpartisan group Campaign Legal Center says it filed the complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday. The complaint says the business did not have the financial means to make such a contribution and was instead used to hide the identities of the contributors. The super PAC says the complaint is an attack “intended to undercut the only Hispanic Republican candidate.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content