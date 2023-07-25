FEC asked to investigate flower shop’s $500,000 contribution to super PAC backing Suarez’s 2024 bid

MIAMI (AP) — A government watchdog group is asking federal regulators to investigate a $500,000 contribution to a super PAC backing Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s presidential bid by a shop selling artificial flowers. The nonpartisan group Campaign Legal Center says it filed the complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday. The complaint says the business did not have the financial means to make such a contribution and was instead used to hide the identities of the contributors. The super PAC says the complaint is an attack “intended to undercut the only Hispanic Republican candidate.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.