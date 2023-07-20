Pop star Shakira is to face a second tax probe from Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Pop star Shakira is facing more trouble from Spain’s tax office after a court near Barcelona agreed to open an investigation into a second case of alleged tax fraud by the Colombian singer. Shakira is already set to face trail at a date to be determined for allegedly failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. The entertainer has denied any wrongdoing. Now, a Spanish judge has agreed with state prosecutors to probe two possible cases of tax fraud by Shakira from 2018. The court said it had no information on how much money was in question.

