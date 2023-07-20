Israeli army fire kills Palestinian man during clashes at West Bank shrine

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian health ministry says Israeli army fire killed a man near a shrine in the occupied West Bank. Thursday’s incident took place as Israeli forces escorted Israeli worshippers, including the Israeli police chief and the head of the settler council, to a site known as the biblical Joseph’s Tomb near the Palestinian city of Nablus. The Israeli military said that during the visit, suspects opened fire, threw explosives, rocks and burning tires at troops, who returned fire. It was the latest in a cycle of violence that has gripped the region, driving up the death toll and sparking the worst fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank in nearly two decades.

