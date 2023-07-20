Bosnian Serb lawmakers pass law recriminalizing libel which critics say threatens free speech

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb parliament has passed a law recriminalizing libel which critics say will restrict freedom of expression and silence critical media. Lawmakers approved the law by a 47-16 vote. The assembly in the Serb-run part of Bosnia has 83 lawmakers but not all attended the session. The law was championed by pro-Russian Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, who has faced U.S. and British sanctions for his separatist policies. It amends the existing criminal law to reintroduce fines of up to 60,000 euros ($64,000) for libel, which is far beyond what most people in the impoverished Balkan nation can pay.

