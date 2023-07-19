Skip to Content
US Interior Department chooses new water and science deputy to focus on drought resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department has tapped an official with the federal government’s water management bureau to serve as a deputy assistant secretary for water and science. The Interior Department announced the appointment of Michael Brain on Wednesday. He replaces Tanya Trujillo, who recently resigned after playing a key role in negotiations over the shrinking Colorado River. Agency officials say Brain will help the Interior Department as it addresses drought resilience. Brain has served as deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation since March 2022, overseeing media and congressional relations. He also worked previously as a congressional staffer focusing on water and environmental issues.

