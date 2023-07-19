Trimmed trees outside LA studio become flashpoint for striking Hollywood writers and actors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A row of tightly trimmed ficus trees along a stretch of sidewalk outside Universal Studios has become a hot spot in the face-off between Hollywood studios and striking screenwriters and actors. Some members of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA unions think the studio purposely pruned the trees in an effort to remove a source of shade for workers picketing under the hot Southern California sun. They gathered on Wednesday regardless. One woman wore a green wreath on her head and held a sign depicting an untrimmed tree under the words “Never Forget.” SAG-AFTRA member and Democratic Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony says strikers “don’t want to see any more shady nonsense.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.