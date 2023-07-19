Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person and wounds 2 others
By DAVID FISCHER
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others are wounded following a shooting at a South Florida Walmart. Miami-Dade police say the shooting occurred Wednesday at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami. Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren’t immediately identified. Officials didn’t immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.