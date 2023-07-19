Judge orders man charged with killing 2 teenage girls to remain at northern Indiana prison

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man charged with killing two teenage girls will remain in prison after a judge concluded he’s being treated better there than other inmates. Special Judge Fran Gull denied a request from attorneys for Richard Allen to relocate him from the Indiana Department of Correction’s Westville Correctional Facility. His attorneys had cited his deteriorating health and poor living conditions at the prison where he has been held since last November. Allen faces two murder counts in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. He has pleaded not guilty.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.