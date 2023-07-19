He dedicated his life to exploring the Titanic. Now the owners of the salvage rights will honor him

The company that owns the salvage rights to the wreck of the Titanic is holding a virtual memorial for one of the world’s foremost experts about the ship a month after he died with four others in a submersible implosion. Seventy-seven-year-old Paul-Henri Nargeolet died when the Titan submersible descended into deep North Atlantic waters on June 18 to explore the Titanic. Nargeolet was the director of underwater research for RMS Titanic Inc., an Atlanta-based company that owns the salvage rights. The company said in a social media post that Nargeolet’s memorial service will be streamed publicly around the world on Wednesday.

