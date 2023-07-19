Correction: Abortion-Missouri story

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — In a story published July 18, 2023, about Missouri Supreme Court arguments in a case about an initiative petition on abortion rights, The Associated Press erroneously reported that an assistant attorney general cited a $51 billion cost estimate during arguments. The attorney cited a $12.5 billion estimated cost for the amendment. Attorney General Andrew Bailey proposed the $51 billion price tag in an April letter to the state auditor.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.