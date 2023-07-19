Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein, alleging antitrust violations

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce retailer Temu has filed a lawsuit accusing its rival Shein of violating U.S. antitrust law by blocking clothing manufacturers from working with Temu. Shein, an online apparel firm, and Temu are fast-rising online shopping platforms in the U.S. Court documents show Temu alleging that Shein has compelled manufacturers to submit to unfair supply chain agreements that prevent them from working with Temu after it entered the U.S. market in 2022. Earlier, Shein sued Temu, asserting that it engaged in deceptive business practices and created impostor pages that violated copyrights and trademarks. Both Shein and Temu have gained attention as imports to the U.S. via their platforms have surged.

