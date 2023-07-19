15 die by electrocution after transformer explodes in northern India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Fifteen people including six policer officers have died by electrocution after a transformer exploded near a sewage treatment plant in northern India. Several other people were injured in the accident, which occurred Wednesday on the banks of the Alaknanda river. The injured were sent to a hospital in Uttarakhand state’s Chamoli district. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. The state’s chief minister ordered an investigation into the incident. The accident occurred as water levels in most rivers in northern India have risen due to record rains. Heavy floods have killed more than 100 people in the region in the past three weeks.

