US says Ukraine has significant combat power not yet committed to the war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer says Ukrainian forces have a “significant amount of combat power” that hasn’t yet been committed to the war. Army Gen. Mark Milley says Kyiv is conserving some of its tactical effort while troops slowly work their way through deadly Russian minefields. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, dismissed suggestions Ukraine’s offensive is going too slow or failing. He was speaking to reporters Tuesday after defense leaders from around the world met to discuss Ukraine’s military needs.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

