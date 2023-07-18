Trump and his legal problems overshadow DeSantis campaigning in South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a brief news conference Tuesday as part of a shift in strategy for his presidential campaign, but the governor took only four questions, almost all of which centered on the party’s front-runner Donald Trump. DeSantis’ attempt to change the conversation came while campaigning in South Carolina and underscored the challenges he faces to try to overtake the former president and his command of the spotlight in the GOP presidential race. Shortly before DeSantis’ event was scheduled to start, Trump broke the news on his social media network that he’d been informed he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

By MEG KINNARD and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.