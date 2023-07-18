The British Columbia port workers’ union has rejected a mediator’s agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The union representing port workers in the province of British Columbia has rejected a mediator’s tentative agreement meant to end a labor dispute that stopped goods moving in and out of harbors, including at Canada’s busiest port in Vancouver. Rob Ashton, president of the International Longshore Workers Union Canada, said that its caucus does not believe the deal can protect jobs “now or into the future.″ He also called the four-year agreement “far too long″ given the uncertainties in the industry and the economy overall. The BC Maritime Employers Association said union leaders rejected the deal without sending it to a full membership vote.

