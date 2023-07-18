Strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake shakes Central America

A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the Gulf of Fonseca has shaken much of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala. Honduras, El Salvador and Honduras all share coastline around the gulf on the Pacific coast. The United States Geological Survey reported the epicenter was 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 43 miles (70 kilometers). Nicaragua Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo said there were no reported victims immediately in that country.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.