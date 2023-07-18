Representative of striking BBC Cairo staff accuses broadcaster of ‘gross discrimination’
CAIRO (AP) — A representative of BBC staff in Cairo on a three-day strike for equal pay with colleagues in the Middle East has accused the broadcaster of “gross discrimination.” The North African country is in the midst of spiraling economic crises, with inflation running at 36% in June. The representative said 75 staff members from the broadcaster’s Cairo bureau are demanding to be paid in dollars or receive a significant pay rise in the local currency, like other BBC employees in the region. The walkout began Monday and is set to finish Wednesday. The BBC’s office in London says it plans to increase salaries by 27% between March and July.