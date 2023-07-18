Pearl Harbor sailor laid to rest in home state of Maine more than 80 years later

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A naval aviator killed during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest more than 80 years later in his home state of Maine. A funeral with full military honors was held Tuesday for Ensign Stanley Allen at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Allen was 25 when he died. He was trained to fly a float plane from the USS Oklahoma, and was among 429 who died on the battleship. Nearly 390 of them remained unidentified before the launch of a 2015 program in which bodies were disinterred for DNA analysis. Since then, more than 350 have been identified.

