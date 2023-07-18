No injuries or hazardous spills in 9-car train derailment in northern Minnesota, officials say

COOK, Minn. (AP) — Officials say no one was injured and no hazardous material spilled when nine Canadian National Railway cars derailed in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the derailment happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in a rural, unpopulated area about 6 miles north of Cook. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who responded found four of the derailed cars had remained upright, while five others had tipped over. The sheriff’s office says two of the cars contained liquefied propane and butane, but none spilled. Canadian National Railway did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to requests for comment.

