Man arrested on Capitol riot charges after prison sentence for white nationalist march in Virginia

A man imprisoned for joining torch-toting white nationalists in marching through the University of Virginia’s campus in 2017 has been arrested on charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol and attacked a police officer. Tyler Bradley Dykes of Bluffton, South Carolina, was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia, before making his initial court appearance Monday. The FBI says videos captured Dykes tearing down police barriers, attacking officers outside the Capitol and stealing a riot shield on Jan. 6, 2021. Dykes previously was charged in a Virginia state court with illegally participating in the August 2017 march on the night before the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

