Louisiana lawmakers overturn governor’s veto on gender-affirming care ban for transgender minors
By SARA CLINE
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature overturned Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors on Tuesday. Louisiana, where the ban is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, will join 20 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care, which includes puberty-blockers, hormone treatment and gender-reassignment surgery. Most of those states now face lawsuits, and in some places the bans have been temporarily blocked by federal judges.