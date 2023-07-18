Kenya doomsday cult deaths top 400 as detectives exhume 12 more bodies, with the pastor in custody

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The death toll in connection with Kenya’s doomsday cult has crossed the 400 mark as detectives exhumed 12 more bodies. The mass graves exhumed Monday are believed to a burial site for followers of a pastor who ordered them to fast to death in order to meet Jesus. Pastor Paul Mackenzie is in police custody. Police also have detained 36 other suspects and all are yet to be charged. Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha on Monday said the total number of those who died is now at 403 while those rescued stand at 95. Some 613 people have so far been reported as missing to Kenya Red Cross officers stationed in Malindi.

