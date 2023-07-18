House passes resolution to show support for Israel after Democrat’s comments about ‘racist’ state

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted overwhelming bipartisan to pass a resolution reaffirming support for Israel, which appears to serve as an implicit rebuke of a leading Democrat who called the country a “racist state” but later apologized. Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, drafted the resolution after comments made by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., at a conference Saturday where she criticized Israel and its treatment of Palestinians. The text of the measure does not explicitly name her. Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, walked back the comments the next day, insisting her comments were aimed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not the Jewish state.

