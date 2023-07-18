Fargo police officer’s funeral scheduled; 2 other officers remain hospitalized after shooting

Funeral services have been set for the Fargo, North Dakota, police officer killed in a shooting that also left two other officers injured. The funeral service for Jake Wallin, 23, is set for Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. A private graveside service will follow. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said the city of Fargo would like to arrange a memorial service for Wallin in Fargo, potentially next week. A motive for the shooting isn’t known. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI are investigating the attack. The two injured officers continue to recover and were set to undergo surgery, the mayor said. The woman injured is in good condition.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.