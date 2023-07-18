Dingoes attack a woman jogging on Australian island beach and leave her hospitalised

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A pack of dingoes has injured a woman who was jogging on a popular Austrialian tourist island in the latest clash between humans and native dogs. That sparked warnings Tuesday from officials about visitors venturing out alone. Officials say the 24-year-old woman was attacked by three or four dingoes on Monday while she was jogging on a beach at Queensland state’s K’gari. K’gari is the world’s largest sand island and was formerly known as Fraser Island. Two passersby rescued the woman from the dingoes after they chased her into the surf. The victim was flown by helicopter to a mainland hospital in a stable condition suffering multiple bite wounds. A dingo last month became the first to be destroyed on the island since 2019 after two attacks.

