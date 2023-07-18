Classes are canceled and public transport is halted as Typhoon Talim slams into southern China

BEIJING (AP) — Typhoon Talim has skidded across coastal southern China, toppling trees and signboards before weakening to a tropical storm. Local authorities in the cities of Fangchenggang and Beihai suspended classes, public transportation and outdoor construction work on Tuesday as officials warned of torrential rains and storm surges. Residents posted photos on Chinese social media of uprooted trees and motorbikes crushed by wind-swept debris. China’s National Meteorological Center says that Talim is expected to weaken further as it moves to the northwest, dissipating in northern Vietnam on Wednesday. China has been hit by record temperatures as well as flooding this year.

