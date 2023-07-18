A ‘person of interest’ is being held in Oregon deaths of 4 women after governor revokes commutation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man considered a person of interest in the deaths of four women whose bodies were found in northwestern Oregon is being held in a state prison after Gov. Tina Kotek reinstated a prison sentence that was commuted by her predecessor. A law enforcement official familiar with the case confirmed that 38-year-old Jesse Lee Calhoun is a person of interest in the case. The official requested anonymity because they are not authorized to comment publicly. Calhoun was reimprisoned earlier this month after the remainder of his sentence on burglary and stolen vehicle charges was reinstated. He could not be reached for comment. The women’s bodies were found in and around Portland, Oregon between February and May.

By ANDREW SELSKY and REBECCA BOONE Associated Press

