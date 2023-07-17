White House lawn turns to playground for kids’ soccer clinic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children donning jerseys of their favorite Major League Soccer teams joined first lady Jill Biden and players from FC Cincinnati, DC United, Chicago Fire and other teams for a youth soccer clinic on the White House South Lawn. They played pickup games of soccer until the early evening on a sweltering Monday. White House staff eagerly passed out water to the kids and their parents. The White House says the event was part of Biden’s continued effort to “highlight how sports unites us, and supports and empowers young people.” The first lady says, “Sport is the international language, from the thrill of the goal to the joy of the win.”

