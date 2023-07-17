The bridge to Crimea is crucial to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine and to asserting Moscow’s control

The bridge connecting Crimea and Russia carries heavy significance for Moscow, both logistically and psychologically, as a key artery for military and civilian supplies and as an assertion of Kremlin control of the peninsula it illegally annexed in 2014. It was built despite strong objections from Ukraine and is the most visible and constant reminder of Russia’s claim that Crimea is legitimately Russian. The explosion that damaged it on Monday has left tourists trying to return to Russia by car facing a long and potentially dangerous detour. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attack, the second time the bridge has been damaged in the war.

