In California’s wide-open Senate race, Rep. Adam Schiff builds big fundraising edge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff has built up a substantial fundraising advantage over his chief rivals in California’s 2024 U.S. Senate contest. Federal records show the congressman has nearly $30 million in his campaign stockpile as of June 30. That gives him a nearly 3-to-1 edge over fellow Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who reported having about $10.4 million on hand. Another Democratic House member — Rep. Barbara Lee — was further back with $1.4 million in her campaign account. Recent polling has found the three leading Democrats are in a competitive race to fill the seat of retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

