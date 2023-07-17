GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy lists Senators Cruz, Lee as possible Supreme Court picks

A biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful says he’d consider Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah among several possible conservative candidates should he get to nominate someone to the U.S. Supreme Court. Vivek Ramaswamy released a list of 16 people he’d name to either the high court or appeals court judgeships if he becomes president. Ramaswamy becomes the first in the GOP presidential field to release a list of possible nominees. Donald Trump released such a list in 2016 on his way to winning the party’s nomination. Trump is the frontrunner in the current Republican presidential primary.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.