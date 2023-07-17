Skip to Content
Flying Russian flags, more Wagner troops roll into Belarus as part of deal that ended their mutiny

By The Associated Press

More mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner military contractor have rolled into Belarus, continuing their relocation to the ex-Soviet nation following last month’s short-lived mutiny. Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian activist group that monitors troop movements in Belarus, said a convoy of about 20 vehicles carrying Russian flags and Wagner insignia entered the country Monday heading toward a field camp that the Belarusian authorities have offered to the company. The group said it was a third Wagner convoy entering the country since last week. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who brokered a deal that ended last month’s rebellion launched by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said that his country’s military could benefit from the mercenaries’ combat experience.

