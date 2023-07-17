Deadly flooding hit several countries at once. Scientists say this will only be more common
By ISABELLA O’MALLEY, BRITTANY PETERSON and DREW COSTLEY
Associated Press
Extreme rainfall accompanied by deadly flooding hit the United States and several other countries, causing submerged and damaged roads and other destruction that has raised concerns about growing impacts of climate change. Scientists say increasingly frequent and intense storms could unleash more rainfall in the future as the atmosphere warms and holds more moisture. They say that creates greater challenges for infrastructure and the ability of communities to withstand flooding.