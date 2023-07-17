Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking secret military papers is challenging a judge’s decision that he remain behind bars. Jack Teixeira is pointing to the pretrial release of former President Donald Trump and others charged in high-profile classified documents cases. A magistrate judge who ruled in May that 21-year-old Teixeira must remain behind bars while the case plays out found that releasing him would pose a risk that he could flee the country or obstruct justice. Teixeira’s lawyers asked a different judge on Monday to reverse that decision. His lawyers noted that prosecutors did not seek to detain Trump even though the former president has “extraordinary means to flee the United States.”

